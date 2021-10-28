NWS: Thursday Wind Advisory and Friday Gale Warning

No Wait Weather

The National Weather Service has wind advisories for boaters too!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

kiah wind

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In the wake of Wednesday morning’s cold front, look for increasing northwest winds on Thursday.  The National Weather Service for Houston, Galveston has issued a Wind Advisory. It is in effect for inland areas on Thursday.

A Gale Warning is in effect for the Bays and Coastal Waters now through Friday morning.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss