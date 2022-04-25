HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service is issuing a notice to the public about widespread showers and thunderstorms expected across Southeast Texas as a cold front moves through our area.

Strong storms and locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

A cold front, currently just northwest of the Brazos Valley area, will slowly move south-southeast across our region today. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the passage of this front, with better chances this afternoon into early evening. The environment will be supportive for locally heavy downpours with any slow moving storms or training storms. In addition to heavy rainfall, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with strong winds and small hail as the main risks. The risk for severe storms and excessive rainfall should gradually diminish from northwest to southeast late by tonight; however some lingering showers will be possible along the coast through late Tuesday morning.

Estimated time of arrival of the front

Brazos Valley/College Station area: late morning

Houston metro area: this afternoon

Coastal zones: late afternoon/early evening

Rainfall Totals

0.5 to 2 inches expected, isolated higher amounts possible north of I-10

Main hazards

Minor flooding

Strong winds up to 60 mph

Small hail

Frequent lightning

Additional Hazards

There is a high rip current risk today along area beaches and surf zones through early evening.