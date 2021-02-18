NWS: Warmer this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service is keeping it short and simple as we inch toward getting back online with power, water and gas.
• Wind chill advisory for areas from around Caldwell to Crockett early this morning with wind chill readings of 10-14 degrees through 10 am.
• Winter weather advisory for some light snow/sleet moving into the area generally north of a Columbus to Livingston line. No significant accumulations expected.
• Small craft advisory today for 15-25 knot winds and seas 5-9 feet.
• Hard Freeze warning tonight for most of the inland areas of Southeast Texas for tonight as temperatures fall to 15 to 25 degrees again.
• Icy roads won’t improve much until Friday afternoon.
Warmer this weekend
