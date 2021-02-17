NWS: Winter storm warning continues

HOUSTON (CW39) Winter storm warning continues with no changes in location in the midst of the event.

Ice storm is underway and will continue through the afternoon though slowly shifting north and east. Significant icing expected with temperatures stalled in the lower 30s to around 30 degrees for the northern portions of the area. Some improvement possible across the south as slightly warmer air spreads into the area late this morning early this afternoon.

Heavy icing is expected across the northern areas and these higher amounts of ice may be very destructive, with the potential to worsen power outages from breaking tree limbs.

Cold front moves into the area late in the afternoon and through to the coastal waters overnight bringing subfreezing temperatures inland. Areas that may briefly rise above freezing will be falling below freezing with the cold front and this evening as temperatures normally fall leading to a refreeze for the inland areas.

Coastal areas and waters temperatures remain above freezing and rain with showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible through early afternoon. As the low offshore moves by expect strong winds along the coast and offshore shifting east with the low. Winds gusting at times to near 30 knots.

Low tide levels expected during the low tide cycles Thursday.

Weekend outlook: Warmer to well above normal temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

