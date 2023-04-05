HOUSTON (KIAH) – After an earlier-than-normal spike, oak pollen has been headed in the right direction lately, and that trend should continue.

The oak counts this week have been the lowest we’ve seen in Houston in five weeks. However, it’s still technically in the high category.

Houston allergy report Wednesday

Wednesday’s oak pollen count is 68 grains per cubic meter of air. 50 and up is considered high, and 500 and up is considered very high. The highest count this season was a few weeks back in March at over 3000.

With widespread rain the next few days, oak pollen will be held down. By the time we dry out this Easter weekend, we’re thinking we could potentially be done with high oak pollen counts for the season.