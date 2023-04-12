HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wednesday’s pollen count in Houston shows some hope that oak pollen season is almost wrapped up. After a long stretch of high oak pollen counts through March, the count has been lower lately.

A tree pollen count of 10 to 49 grains per cubic meter of air is considered medium. 50 to 499 is high, and 500 and up is very high. Wednesday’s oak count is 36, which alone is medium. However, there is also a count of 72 for hickory/pecan, and 36 for ash, so cumulatively the tree pollen count is high.

Houston allergy report Wednesday

Grass has also increased from medium Tuesday to high on Wednesday. Click here for all of the allergy report details from the Houston Health Department.