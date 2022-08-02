HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rain chances are a bit lower for Houston for a couple of days, but at least there’s still a chance. Much of Texas can’t say the same. Places like Dallas, Austin and San Antonio will be mainly dry for the next 7 days.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Locally, rain chances increase at the end of the week, with more land in Southeast Texas getting wet Friday through Sunday. On average, NOAA suggests rain totals below half an inch for Greater Houston (indicated with green on the image above). Blue areas, including Beaumont, could see totals around one inch. Keep in mind, that’s an average, or blend, over the entire area. Isolated downpours in Houston could potentially drop some brief heavy rain that may exceed half an inch.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

As rain chances rise, temperatures fall. Highs Friday through Sunday will likely be limited to the mid 90s.