HOUSTON (KIAH) – A few light showers will pass through Southeast Texas Wednesday on what will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Houston forecast rain chances

A few showers will once again be possible Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. However, breezy south winds kick in Thursday, starting a warming trend.

If rain forms Friday, it could be a bit more intense with a few thunderstorms stemming from what looks to be a major severe weather outbreak impacting several states along the Mississippi River.

Houston 7-day forecast

As it looks now, Saturday should be mostly dry, but Sunday could be a little wetter with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keep checking back with us this week as we continue to refine the weekend forecast.