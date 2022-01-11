HOUSTON (KIAH) We can include the ocean for record temperatures. December was oddly warm and in Houston, many wore shorts while opening Christmas gifts. Now the world’s ocean is being added to that record list of highs.

According to the Advances in Atmospheric Science, what we do is contributing to a rise in ocean temperatures. Seven ocean domains were measured for heat content in and all, including the North Pacific and North Atlantic showed record-high temperature levels in 2021.

Four out of seven domains showed record-high heat content in 2021. The anomalous global and regional ocean warming established in this study should be incorporated into climate risk assessments, adaptation, and mitigation. Advances in Atmospheric Sciences