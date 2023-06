A $66 million plan from the Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Houston Texans would completely demolish the 48-year-old Astrodome.

HOUSTON (CW39) – How does a baseball game, played in the enclosed astrodome get rained out? Fans really struggled to navigate their way around town on this day back in 1976 as torrential rainfall dumped onto the city of Houston. So much so, that 8 people lost their lives in flood waters.

They were up against the Pirates that day. This was the only rain out the Astrodome’s history!