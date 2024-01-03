HOUSTON (KIAH) – Tuesday night’s storm system has come and gone, leaving behind many rain totals over one inch. Behind the rain comes a weak cold front and a north breeze, making for cool temperatures Wednesday with morning 40s and afternoon 50s along with mostly cloudy skies.

After a pair of dry days Wednesday and Thursday, the next storm system brings another round of widespread rain late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Like the last, this system will come and go relatively quickly. That means Friday afternoon will be dry, as will the weekend.

Our third storm system will be the most powerful of the three. It brings rain on Monday along with breezy south winds ahead of it. There may also be some strong to severe storms on Monday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. As this system passes, cold air and strong north winds arrive Tuesday. This is also an ideal setup for a big spike in cedar pollen.