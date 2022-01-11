HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – On this day last year many on the Northside of the greater Houston area woke up to a winter wonderland! On January 10th, snowfall began to fall in places like Waco, College station, and Brenham. The next day, January 11th, temperatures were still cold enough to withhold the snowfall from the day and night before. It was also still cold enough for ice to develop on the roadways causing for hazardous travel conditions throughout places north of I-10.

Madisonville recorded 6-8″ of snowfall. 4-6″ of snow was recorded throughout College station. Crockett received 6″, and Huntsville logged 3″. Conroe got less than 1″, and Houston was left out of the game this go round.

When do we normally record snowfall in the Houston area?

Right now! If we think of snowfall as winter’s “hurricane season”, we are smack dab in the middle of the bell curve. Although it is not much, on average we receive our only measurable snowfall in December, January, and February. It may seem like we haven’t had much of a winter yet, but we still have a long way to go.

We have spent the majority of our meteorological winter above average and drier than normal. This falls right in line with the La Nina pattern that is in place. Moving forward, La Nina is continuing to show signs of staying in place, meaning that our above average temperatures and lack rain will overrun the extended forecast.