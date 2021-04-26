Oregon: Driest start to a spring on record

PORTLAND, Oregon (CW39) It’s looking like Oregon didn’t get the memo that April usually brings showers. The state is currently experiencing the driest start to a spring on record and may possibly also be moving towards the driest April on record too.

Drought conditions continue across the City of Roses and the entire state is forecasted to see very little rain in the near future. So what does the lack of rainfall mean for May Flowers across Oregon?

Meteorologist Joseph Dames joins CW39 Houston from Portland, Oregon and shares with meteorologist Star Harvey exactly how dry it is and adds “It’s unbelievable”.

