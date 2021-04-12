Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
Warnings
Closures
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
No Wait Traffic
Traffic Map
High Water Areas
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
LOCAL NEWS
Remarkable Women 2021
Houston Headlines
COVID-19
Crime
FREE COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine
School Districts
Space Exploration
Houston Happens
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
T-L-C for your AC
Video
Top Stories
Is Texas ready for electric cars? Report card reveals issues in our future
Houston weather – rain returns this week
Get paid $2,400 to watch true crime shows
Company looking to fill one-thousand jobs immediately in Houston area
NATIONAL NEWS
Border Report
Business
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Masters Report
Mystery Wire
Nation/World
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Sports
Technology
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
WATCH
Watch Live
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Replenish Dog Photo Contest
Basketball Challenge 2021
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
Outside/Inside
T-L-C for your AC
Video
Syrup to savings: Save water and money with rain barrels
“Not my tree, not my problem?”
Longer allergy season tied to longer growing season/ increased CO2
Well, I’ll Bee! Weather’s role in backyard beekeeping
Video
More Outside/Inside Headlines
“Clean it like you Mean It”- 2021 Trash Bash goes virtual
Spring home prep: C&D Hardware
Video
Lightning: Rod installation and safety with Hamilton Lightning Rods
Video
Warmer weather attracting new animals to your home
Video
FOLLOW CW39
Don't Miss
Houston Happens – Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey get into the “swing” of baseball season
Video
CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey dance with the Astros Shooting Stars
Video
Stepping up to the plate at Marucci Elite Texas
Video
Baseball is Back! What to expect ahead of the Astros home opener
Video
YMCA Children’s Academy opens at Avenue Center
FREE admission to Holocaust Museum Houston for Yom HaShoah Remembrance Day
7-year-old tells Old Navy that she needs jeans with real pockets, they respond
Video