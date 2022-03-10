HOUSTON (KIAH) To end the week-long celebration of National Women in Construction (WIC) Week on March 6-12, Women Construction workers from Houston are partnering with Rebuilding Together for a 40th Anniversary special repair project on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Annual event held by women in March

The National Association of Women in Construction holds March events annually to strengthen and amplify the success of women in the construction industry. This year’s theme is “Envision Equity.”

Repair local veteran’s home

This years event in Houston includes 30 female volunteers representing 15 of Houston’s construction companies. This project will continue Rebuilding Together’s repairs on the home of U. S. Army Veteran Francine Roberson. The month and events coincide with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Houston WIC partners for the organization include:

The Associated Builders & Contractors of Greater Houston LOGIC Committee

The American Subcontractors Association She Builds it Women peer group

40th Anniversary of Rebuilding Together: special home repair project in conjunction with WIC

About NAWIC: The leading association for women in construction

The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) originated as Women in Construction of Fort Worth, Texas. Sixteen women working in the construction industry founded it in 1953. Knowing that women represented only a small fraction of the construction industry, the founders organized NAWIC to create a support network for women working in a male-dominated field. Women in Construction of Fort Worth was so successful that it gained its national charter in 1955 and officially became the National Association of Women in Construction.

Today, NAWIC is still based in Fort Worth and has over 115 chapters throughout the United States that provide its members with opportunities for professional development, education, networking, leadership training, public service and more. NAWIC continues the vision of its founding members by advocating for the value and impact of women builders, professionals and tradeswomen in all aspects of the construction industry.