Summer migraine triggers

Outside/Inside

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – Feeling under the weather? Well, it could be because of the weather! Although many of us love sweet summertime, it is also associated with factors that can trigger migraines. I spoke with Dr. Evans, a native Houstonian, and general neurology and headache specialist.  

“There are about 40 million people, every year in the United States that have migraines.”, he says.  

Remember a migraine is different than a headache although some of the symptoms are similar.  

“About half the people with migraines will have redness or tearing of the eye, as well as their nose getting stopped up or grimy. That is why people often confuse migraines with sinus headaches.”, says Dr. Evans.  

Changes in barometric pressure can be a trigger for some suffering from migraines. Dr. Evens even stated that studies are coming out that lightning can be a trigger for some people too. 

 
“There are so many triggers in the summer that can bring on migraines. This includes bright light and glare from the sun.”, Evans adds.  

Now let’s think about some of your favorite summer activities…. BBQs, beach trips, baseball games! 

Nitrates commonly found in some of your favorite summer treats can cause problems, and as one might suspect alcohol doesn’t help either. It leads to dehydration.  

“For some people, having a beer and a hot dog can be a big migraine trigger.”, says Evans.  

Home improvements are common this time year popular as well, strong smells such as paint and gasoline, and being around mold and pollen can trigger pain too.  

“Summer is prime migraine season!”, Evans.  

Your best bet is to find what triggers yours and avoid it! And if its, the weather…. good luck! All I can tell you there is spend less time outdoors and speak with your own health practitioner about ways to battle the season! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss