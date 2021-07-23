Summer migraine triggers

HOUSTON (CW39) – Feeling under the weather? Well, it could be because of the weather! Although many of us love sweet summertime, it is also associated with factors that can trigger migraines. I spoke with Dr. Evans, a native Houstonian, and general neurology and headache specialist.

“There are about 40 million people, every year in the United States that have migraines.”, he says.

Remember a migraine is different than a headache although some of the symptoms are similar.

“About half the people with migraines will have redness or tearing of the eye, as well as their nose getting stopped up or grimy. That is why people often confuse migraines with sinus headaches.”, says Dr. Evans.

Changes in barometric pressure can be a trigger for some suffering from migraines. Dr. Evens even stated that studies are coming out that lightning can be a trigger for some people too.



“There are so many triggers in the summer that can bring on migraines. This includes bright light and glare from the sun.”, Evans adds.

Now let’s think about some of your favorite summer activities…. BBQs, beach trips, baseball games!

Nitrates commonly found in some of your favorite summer treats can cause problems, and as one might suspect alcohol doesn’t help either. It leads to dehydration.

“For some people, having a beer and a hot dog can be a big migraine trigger.”, says Evans.

Home improvements are common this time year popular as well, strong smells such as paint and gasoline, and being around mold and pollen can trigger pain too.

“Summer is prime migraine season!”, Evans.

Your best bet is to find what triggers yours and avoid it! And if its, the weather…. good luck! All I can tell you there is spend less time outdoors and speak with your own health practitioner about ways to battle the season!