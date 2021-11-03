Overnight lows dip in the 40s to 50s for SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) This week’s anticipated cold front sags into the region on Wednesday and allows for increasing precipitation coverage from north to south Texas as the day wears on, and continue into Wednesday night behind the front.

A cool, dry, and generally pleasant stretch of weather will persist behind the front as a broad area of high pressure settles into the region. As the system slowly drifts to the east over the course of the weekend and into next week, a gradual warming trend is expected with highs remaining in the 60s on Friday, upper 60s to lower 70s on Saturday, and the mid 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows remain in the 40s to 50s with generally clear skies through Monday.