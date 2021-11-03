Overnight lows dip in the 40s to 50s for SE Texas

No Wait Weather

Overnight lows dip in the 40s to 50s for SE Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) This week’s anticipated cold front sags into the region on Wednesday and allows for increasing precipitation coverage from north to south Texas as the day wears on, and continue into Wednesday night behind the front.

A cool, dry, and generally pleasant stretch of weather will persist behind the front as a broad area of high pressure settles into the region. As the system slowly drifts to the east over the course of the weekend and into next week, a gradual warming trend is expected with highs remaining in the 60s on Friday, upper 60s to lower 70s on Saturday, and the mid 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows remain in the 40s to 50s with generally clear skies through Monday.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss