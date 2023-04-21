HOUSTON (KIAH) – There were several reports of severe weather overnight as a heavy range of thunderstorms rumbled through the Houston-Galveston area early Friday morning.

A marine thunderstorm wind gust was reported in Texas City at 5:05 a.m. at 45 mph. Showers and thunderstorms continue to drop heavy rain along the coast this morning.

Reports of one-inch hail were received at 12:55 a.m. from Galveston. This occurred near the intersection of 20th St. and Market Street.

There was also hail reported in Caldwell last night of 1.5 inches! This puts these stones comparable in size to ping pong balls.