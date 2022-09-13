HOUSTON (CW39) – TCEQ has issued an ozone action day for the Houston and Galveston area. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for ground level ozone to develop. Yesterday, the upper level winds were blowing in some particulates from the wildfire smoke in the Pacific Northwest, and states such as Idaho and Montana. Today’s winds are shifting more ENE, no longing aiding in p.m. 2.5 to be tracked in our air.

An expansive air quality alert is issued because of the wildfire smoke out west. This is NOT because of ozone, but the presence of p.m. 2.5. Smoke particulates are causing massive health concerns in this region. Portions of Idaho are currently under the highest level of poor air quality. Officials are advising residents to STAY INDOORS.