HOUSTON (KIAH) We’ve got an Ozone Action Day once again as levels stay a little higher. Anyone sensitive to it, should limit outdoor time today. If you’re not sensitive to that, but the heat bothers you, limit your time outdoors today as well. Highs will be around 94°.

