HOUSTON (KIAH) – Most of Texas will be completely rain-free now through the upcoming weekend, however, Tropical Storm Norma (soon-to-be Hurricane Norma) will likely drift across Mexico and into Texas next week as a remnant low.

The bulk of the rain is targeting West Texas where one to three inches of rain could fall. Some scattered rain is still possible in the Greater Houston area, along with a significant increase in humidity. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook suggests that local rain totals are mostly going to be less than 0.25″.

Aside from rain, we also have a big change in temperatures coming. Houston’s warmup starts Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Then a dry heat takes over Thursday through Saturday. The warmest day will be Friday with highs in the low 90s, which will be near the October 20th record high of 93 in 2004. It remains warm next week, but humidity will surge higher bringing overnight lows in the 70s.