HOUSTON (KIAH) – After another cool fall-like morning on Monday, it will be warmer with highs in the 80s along with sunny skies. However, we trade the sunshine for clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, with some rain in the mix.

A pair of tropical storms in the Pacific, along with a low in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, will bring widespread heavy rain over the Gulf of Mexico, with some of that rain reaching the Houston area. I expect nothing more than spotty showers during the day Tuesday, but then an increase in rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. The heaviest will be along the coast.

As it looks now, our next cold front arrives Friday, bringing another beautiful fall-like weekend, much like the last weekend. That also means skies will be clear to view the rare solar eclipse on Saturday. The moon will block most of the sun. In Houston, the eclipse begins at 10:27 a.m., peaks at 11:58 a.m., and ends at 1:38 p.m.