Pamela 2.0? Another Pacific storm brings rain to Texas next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may remember last week’s heavy rain in Texas, which came compliments of the remnants of Hurricane Pamela. (Pamela was a Pacific storm that moved northward through Mexico and into Texas.)

Right now, another disturbance south of Mexico in the Pacific will likely organize, and could potentially become Rick.

The storm’s winds will quickly subside after landfall, but the moisture remains intact. The remnants of this storm will travel northward through Mexico and will head into Texas after the weekend.

Locally, we could start to see some rain on Tuesday, with the heavier and more widespread rain arriving Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Behind this storm, a cold front will be pulled through Southeast Texas, bringing a nice fall feel again for the 2nd half of next week.

It’s worth noting that this weather setup is not exactly like Pamela last week. Remnants of Pamela met up with a slow-moving cold front, which produced slow heavy downpours that resulted in flooding. This time, there won’t be a slow front. Rain may certainly be heavy at times, but it likely won’t bring the extreme rain totals like we saw with Pamela. Models are hinting at potential amounts between one and two inches.

