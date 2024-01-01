HOUSTON (KIAH) – The new year begins with showers in and around Houston Monday morning as a cold front passes through. This is just the beginning of an active weather pattern for the foreseeable future. Three storm systems are coming over the next 10 days, each could bring widespread rain followed by a cold front.

Storm system #1 brings widespread rain late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. That rain should depart by sunrise Wednesday.

Storm system #2 brings widespread rain Friday through Friday night, with a few showers possibly lingering as late as Saturday morning.

Storm system #3 is on track about a week from today, bringing rain Monday to Tuesday of next week.

Obviously, beyond a week, weather predictions have a large margin of error, but the overall weather pattern looks to remain active with occasional storm systems passing through all the way into the middle of January. At least one computer model shows two or three more after the initial three mentioned above.