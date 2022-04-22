HOUSTON (KIAH) — Throughout the next 10 days, Texas has one shot, one opportunity to seize much-needed rain. It begins Sunday in North and Northwest Texas, then shifts into Central and Southeast Texas on Monday.

NOAA’s potential rain forecast for the next 5 days

The heaviest is expected from near the Dallas area westward, then southward near the I-35 corridor. In fact, parts of the Hill Country (west of I-35) could get more rain with this event than they’ve had all year.

As the rain nears Houston, the intensity backs off. Expected totals will mostly be under half an inch, with the rain likely impacting us late-day Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Current drought status

The current drought status for Greater Houston ranges from moderate to severe. Meanwhile, the Hill Country, where heavier rain is expected, is much worse with extreme to exceptional drought in place.

We’re hoping for widespread rain with this cold front moving through Texas, because once it passes, there will likely be another stretch of dry weather.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast