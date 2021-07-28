Pat Walker on 99° forecast in Little Rock, Arkansas

HOUSTON (KIAH) The summer sizzle is being felt all over the country. Today, CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey talked with sister station meteorologist Pat Walker about what it’s feeling like in Little Rock lately. There, Little Rock had heat in the 80’s overnight.

Arkansas is already dealing with temperatures in the 90s and multiple heat advisories have been issued since this past Sunday. Heat advisories for Little rock and surrounding areas, will continue to be until perhaps this Sunday in the coming weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be the two hottest days of this week and maybe even for the entire year or the forecast of 99°. Next week temperatures may be dropping down , but for now the 99° threshold forecast is very important to that area. that’s because July 15th of 2018 is the last time Little Rock AR hit 100°.

Watch for more details and other record temperatures there in Little Rock.