KIAH (CW39) – Patchy dense fog is out on the roads today. We haven’t had much fog development so far this season to impact our morning drive. Most of Downtown Houston, and our far southeastern communities will not be as impacted as places to our northwest. College Station, Brenham, and Huntsville are a few of the places that are receiving some of the denser fog this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for Austin, Bryan, and Waco.

What to know before you go in the fog?

Slow down and allow extra time to reach where you are going. Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Never use your high-beam lights. Fog lights… if you have them, USE THEM!