HOUSTON (KIAH) — Expect patchy dense fog for your morning drive. Visibility is limited to less than a mile in some locations such as Angleton and Columbus. There is currently no ongoing dense fog advisory for Houston.

There is a dense fog advisory issued for our far eastern counties in the southeastern part of the state and going into a large stretch of Louisiana. This should begin to clear out mid-morning, once things begin to heat up.

If you are preparing for an early morning commute along I-10 east towards Lake Charles or New Orleans, practice safe driving in the fog.

Slow down, turn on fog lights or low beams, and use all turning signals appropriately.