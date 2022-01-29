HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – H-town may be the best place in the country to spend the weekend if you are in search of some nice weather. We will be sunnier and warmer than South Florida this afternoon. Even the weather in Los Angeles can take second to Southeast Texas as clouds will be interrupting their skies. Houston is the winner of this week’s national weather duel.

It goes without sayin that conditions here will highly be favored over those expected in the northeast today. A massive winter storm, Nor’ easter will be crippling major cities along the east coast for hours on end. Blizzard conditions will bring massive snow drifts and strong winds to New England. Many power outages and road closures are expected.

HRRR Tropical Tidbits

Back to our own forecast in Southeast Texas. We are expecting it to get better… yes, BETTER! Sunday will bring milder morning lows in the low to mid 40s and highs in the upper 60s. There will be no lack of sunshine over the next two days. Which is great news for outdoor plans due to the fact that a big pattern ‘switcheroo’ occurs starting Monday.

Rain will begin early Monday morning. Isolated/ scattered in nature to begin, then gradually increasing in ground coverage through the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be very rare to find as this rain event passes through. Severe weather will be of no concern for Monday. Winds remain out of the south, 5-10 mph. The northerly shift in winds do not occur until the late night, when most of us are beginning to fall into deep sleep between the midnight and 2 a.m. time frame. After a completely soggy day on Monday, you may be dreaming of dry conditions for day 2 of the work week. Dreams do come true!

So far this year there have been 7 measurable rain days recorded at the Bush Airport. Total accumulation for the month is at 8.7 inches. Not all too bad considering the drought conditions in other parts of the state. The latest drought monitor for the state depicts an extreme drought for the panhandle and some of the High Plains. All of Hill country in the central part of the state ranges from moderate to extreme drought. Northern Harris County is doing just fine on water supply.

Monday will likely double as our 2nd rainiest day so far this year for this location after a whopping 3.87 inches was recorded on January 9th. If Monday doesn’t claim 2nd place for rainfall this month at the Bush Airport, we will settle for 3rd, after the 2.43 inches recorded on January 8th. Higher amounts are expected along the coast line. Isolated areas of 3-4″ can not be ruled out. Most likely a wide spread 2-3″ stretch from Bay to Bay (Matagorda to Trinity).

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a time to catch our breath and prepare for our next weather system moving in. Temperatures will warm to near 70 on Tuesday under partly sunny skies. Wednesday, a hair warmer, with morning temperatures in the mid-50s and 70 by the afternoon. A potentially very impactful cold front is expected to arrive early Thursday, sending us below the freezing mark. Freeze watches and warnings are expected to be issued for Southeast Texas. Be prepared to start protecting sensitive vegetation and pipes, especially if you live north of town. The details of this forecast are still coming together, more precise details will follow in this evening’s weather update.

Tropical Tidbits GFS

This is just one model, so take it with a grain of salt, but nonetheless, timing of the front/ arrival of cold air are critical for whether or not wintery mix will reach our area by the end of the week. Isolated showers expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as this passes. Will some of this precipitation fall in ‘frozen form?’…. TBD. Thursday morning, prepare for whipping winds out of the north, gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values will reach 20s in town and teens to our north.