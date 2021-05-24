People with Allergies Will Spend $16,000 in Their Life Dealing with Them

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Spring is here and so is allergy season

HOUSTON (CW39) Allergies aren’t just annoying.  They also hit you where it hurts . . . your wallet.  A new poll found that 49% of Americans suffer from seasonal allergies.  As for over the course of your life, you’ll spend more than $16,000 dealing with them.

The average person with allergies spends $266 a year on meds and other treatments.  That’s breaks down to about $22 a month or $16,146 over the course of your life if you live to the average age of 78.

36% of people say their allergies have been worse this year . . . 26% said better . . . and 39% said about the same.  The poll also found almost half of people have confused their allergy symptoms with COVID since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER Monday forecast - Adam Krueger

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

National Weather Service on Gulf system; short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Early start to Hurricane Season - Carrigan Chauvin

California fires - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines for Friday May 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss