HOUSTON (KIAH) – Perfect weather is back, but only for a short time. After today we turn toward a warmer and muggier pattern with southerly winds and highs in the 80s.

This morning we are sitting 10-15 degrees cooler across the area. Cool and crisp conditions stick around for the morning. Winds turn southerly this afternoon which helps us heat up today and remain milder over the course of the night. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s. Still cool, but warmer than the 40-50s we have this morning.

Highs reach the upper 70s tomorrow. A few locations will reach 80 degrees on Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, lower 80s will be logged across the board as we continue to see our highs temps creep up afternoon by afternoon this workweek.

Rain chances are low, but not non-existent for the entire week ahead. Onshore winds and warm afternoon will aid in a few showers/ storms forming.