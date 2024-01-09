HOUSTON (KIAH) – Cedar tree pollen is one of the biggest allergy offenders in Texas, and it always peaks during the winter. It’s especially bad when strong cold fronts arrive, like the one that recently passed through Houston.

The map above from the Texas A&M Forest Service shows that the highest concentration of cedar trees is north and west of Houston, especially in the Hill Country near Austin and San Antonio. So, when strong winds blow from the northwest, cedar pollen flies off the trees and ends up here, in Southeast Texas.

(Click here for the latest Houston allergy report)

With another windy front coming Thursday night, and even again on MLK day, we’re likely in store for more big spikes on the cedar count.

Cedar season starts in December, peaks in January, and starts to wind down in February. By the way, the term “cedar fever” is commonly used, although an actual fever is not a symptom. People that are allergic to cedar pollen often get itchy eyes, a runny nose and a scratchy throat. In fact, even if you’re not allergic to the pollen, you may still feel like you have a dry or scratchy throat simply because of the high volume of pollen in the air. When it peaks, there is a noticeable haze in the air.