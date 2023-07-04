HOUSTON (CW39) – To know the weather for the signing of the Declaration of Independence on this day in 1776 – we have to look back at the handwritten observations recorded in the register that day.

A weather register is an hourly or daily meteorological record of the weather conditions at any given place. Observers ‘back in the day’ used these as record books to keep track of the basic weather pattern of the lands they lived on. This help to explain why good seasons/ or bad seasons of harvest occurred. Sometimes in registers, observers also noted different wildlife that they saw, including birds and bugs… storm damage reports also were kept in the notes section of the page.

According to this clipped page from jefferson-weather-records.org, July 4th, 1776 was actually a nice summer day! Jefferson recorded a temperature of 76 at 1 p.m. Thomas Jefferson was quite the weather buff and was consistent with his weather observations for years. For this day he also noted clear skies and a light north wind!