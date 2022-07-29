HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service (NWS) for Houston is giving us a look at how dry southeast Texas is, as seen from space.

It’s been a year since the images below were taken and illustrate a stark difference in our local terrain.

On Twitter the NWS said:

Drought conditions as seen from space thanks to Copernicus Sentinel data. Check out the difference in colors between July 2021 (left image) and July 2022 (right image). A year ago the region was covered by more green foliage, while now the brown areas indicate dry foliage. National Weather Service, Houston via Twitter

National Weather Service, Houston via Twitter