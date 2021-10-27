PHOTOS | Severe weather damage from north Harris County tornado Wednesday morning

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Severe weather rolled through the local area Wednesday morning. CW39 was on scene where damage from wild winds moved through parts of north Harris County.
Here are a few pictures of damage caused by a tornado that came through Airway Drive, Montgomery Road, and West Gulf Bank.
