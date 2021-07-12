Photos: Wildfires rage across the West amid another heat wave, drought

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Firefighters were working in extreme temperatures across the West and struggling to contain wildfires, the largest burning in California and Oregon, as heat wave baked the region.

The largest wildfire of the year in California — the Beckwourth Complex — was raging along the Nevada state line and has burned more than 85,000 acres as state regulators asked consumers to voluntarily “conserve as much electricity as possible” to avoid any outages starting Monday afternoon.

The sweltering heat, which extended across much of the Pacific Northwest, pressured power grids and fueled major wildfires, including a blaze burning in Southern Oregon that threatened homes and knocked out electricity.

The Bootleg Fire exploded to 140,000 acres as it raced through heavy timber in the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Oregon. The fire disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to neighboring California.

A wildfire in southeast Washington grew to almost 38,000 acres while in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little has mobilized the National Guard to help fight fires sparked after lightning storms swept across the drought-stricken region.

The blazes come as the West is in the midst of a second extreme heat wave within just a few weeks and as the entire region is suffering from one of the worst droughts in recent history. Extreme heat warnings in California were finally expected to expire Monday night.

In Death Valley, temperatures reached a scorching 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Weather Service recorded the temperature on Saturday at 130 degrees, which if verified would be one of the highest ever recorded on Earth. A ranger measured the sidewalk temperature outside the visitors center at 178 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday afternoon.

“I just came up here to see how hot it gets,” said Richard Rader of Scottsdale, Arizona, who said he had ridden his bike 10 miles across Death Valley on Sunday.

A new fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park and by evening covered more than 6 square miles, triggering evacuations in areas of two counties. Containment was just 5% but the highway leading to the southern entrance of the park remained open early Monday.

A wildfire in southeast Washington had burned almost 384,000 acres as it blackened grass and timber while it moved into the Umatilla National Forest.

Smoke from area wildfires blankets downtown Spokane, Wash, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

St. Aloysius Church on the campus of Gonzaga University is blanketed in smoke from area wildfires, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

David Garfield clears a fire break around his home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns towards Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Fire burns along a power pole as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through central Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters pass a burning home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Dave Ferner drinks a beer while watching multiple homes burn in central Doyle, Calif., as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through town on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Ferner said he saved his home using a bulldozer earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Dave Ferner, left, and Bob Prary watch as multiple homes burn in central Doyle, Calif., as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through town on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Ferner said he saved his home using a bulldozer earlier in the day and Prary lost his ranch to a wildfire in November 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.