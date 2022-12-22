HOUSTON (KIAH) — The long-anticipated major cold front is carving through Texas today with extremely cold air and strong winds behind it. It arrives in Houston during the afternoon with a rapid drop in temperatures along with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph.

Forecast wind gusts Thursday afternoon

Multiple alerts are in effect for our entire area, including a wind advisory, hard freeze warning and wind chill warning.

Forecast temperatures Thursday at 6 p.m.

Temperatures will already drop to freezing for much of the area by 6 p.m., and will keep tumbling to the 10s Friday morning. For context, outside of Feb 2021 (when Houston dropped to 13), this will be Houston coldest temperatures since the 1980s.

Forecast temperatures Friday at 7 a.m.

Forecast temperatures Friday at 3 p.m.

Remain vigilant in protecting your pipes through the weekend as temperatures remain below freezing for most of us during the day Friday, then another hard freeze occurs Friday night.

Finally, an extremely rare wind chill warning is in effect as the combination of cold and wind Thursday night and Friday morning will lead to wind chill values near or below zero.

Forecast wind chill values Friday at 7 a.m.

Temperatures drop well into the 20s again Saturday night, then we have one last (light) freeze Sunday night. After that, we’re home free for the foreseeable future.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast