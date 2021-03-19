Plans for new Galveston Bay Foundation Headquarters

HOUSTON (CW39) – New and exciting changes are coming to the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Headquarters in Kemah. I spent all morning with Cindy Wilems, the Galveston Bay Foundation Director of Education to speak about the future of the 30-acre property! Cindy also speaks about the importance of involving upcoming generations when restoring our ecosystems. The Galveston Bay Foundation Hosted their Spring Break Camp this week where students learned all about the weather, coastal waterways, dangers of pollution, water quality, and so much more! Camp comes to an end this afternoon after a fun filled day of taking water samples from the marsh, bay, and prairie system that is all on site.

The headquarters are located along the shore of Galveston bay. The foundation purchased this property so that they could directly interact with the waters they study, a classroom with a view! They are planning to restore the land back to its original condition. Storms, wave breaks, wind, and hurricanes have progressed erosion of the property through the years.

Surrounding residential areas are bulk-headed for this reason, but Galveston Bay Foundation is developing a living marsh to combat that issue instead. Wetlands, trees, and coastal prairies are all habitats that can be witnessed along the property. Walking trails throughout the property are in the blue prints. These will hopefully help connect the community to the natural beauty of coastal Texas.