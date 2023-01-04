HOUSTON (KIAH) — Beautiful weather has settled in for a few days with lower humidity, clear skies and comfortable daytime temperatures. However, Houston’s next round of rain just happens to fall on the weekend.

It won’t rain all weekend long, but if you have outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday, you could be impacted. As it looks now, rain is most likely during the second half of Saturday, through Saturday night and during the first half of Sunday. During that time, much of Southeast Texas could pick up between 0.5″ and 1.5″ of rain.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

The rain-making cold front should pass through after Sunday, leaving us with relatively quiet weather for most of next week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Meanwhile, the wildest weather nationwide will be in California with multiple high-impact storm systems bringing strong winds and heavy rain, along with huge snow totals in the mountains. NOAA suggests several parts of California could get 10″+ of rain through the next 7 days.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook