HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rain moves out and sunshine moves in on this Friday as we go right back to beautiful spring-like weather in Houston and much of Texas. The weekend remains nice, but a strong storm system will bring heavy rain and severe storms to Texas Monday and Tuesday.

CW39 – NOAA’s severe weather outlook Monday through Tuesday morning

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe storms will be possible for Houston, Austin and Dallas. Severe storms are even more likely for places like Bryan/College Station, Waco and Tyler.

CW39 – futurecast Tuesday at 4 a.m.

The strong storms come compliments of a powerful area of low pressure moving across Texas. Heavy downpours will also be possible Monday through the first half of Tuesday.

CW39 – NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center 7-day rain outlook

Early indications suggest rain totals could top one inch in the Greater Houston area. Keep in mind that with this event being 3-4 days out, it’s difficult to be very specific with rain totals. But, I wouldn’t be surprised if parts of our region end up with more than two inches.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Before all this rain moves in, our 7-day forecast shows beautiful weather this weekend. Northwest winds will be a bit breezy Friday after the morning front passes. Then on Sunday, South winds will start to pick back up with gusts over 20 mph, with even stronger south winds expected Monday.