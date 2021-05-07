Pool care in a chlorine drought

HOUSTON (CW39) – Ever wonder how the weather outside impacts the water inside your pool? I spent the day with David Manning, from Manning Pool Service to get some answers and some tips on how to keep your pool clean in the midst of this chlorine drought!

Pool days have arrived, but wait… What happened to the chlorine?

“Do you think this will be the ‘toilet paper of the summer’?”, I asked David.

“I do, I think that for the companies that have not anticipated this like us… they will be facing a shortage, with not a lot of answers as of right now. In fact, all our suppliers predict that by the end of this month, they will be totally out of chlorine”, he responded.

This all started with the rise of Covid-19.

“What happened was, this forced workers to not be able to go to the plant and manufacture chlorine.”, David added.

Then mother nature got involved. Hurricane Laura was a 19-billion-dollar storm that greatly impacted Louisiana. Laura destroyed one of the major chlorine plants in Louisiana that was responsible for one third of the nation’s chlorine production.

As quarantining continued, more people were staying home and wanting to make use out of their own home pools. This side in pool care amplified the chlorine shortage. The pool industry was deemed essential during this time. Manning and his team kept customers’ pools clean, safe, and sanitary during this time.

How do you make the most of the chlorine that you already have, and conserve in the future?

“Great question!”, said David. “What they can do is clean their filter more often and run their pool longer.”, he added.

Algae is the culprit for green pools, and it loves warm, wet climates. For example, a Texas pool… in the middle of summer. Algae growth is accelerated on extremely hot days.

David uses the analogy of a running river compared to a lake or a pond. With a constant flow of water, you won’t have the algae growth that you would see in stagnant water. Strong UV rays can also break down the chlorine content in your pool’s water. Excessive rain will dilute the water in your pool, throwing off the necessary PH balance for keeping it clear.

David recommends changing filters every 4-6 months. Organic and non-organic materials are found in the water, and each must be treated differently. Organic materials include pollen, leaves, twigs, and bird droppings. Non-organic materials include sunscreen, tanning oil, and other oils from our skin and hair.

I asked if saltwater pools were a better option since we are experiencing a shortage in chlorine now?

“Chlorine was more economical, until the shortage”, says David.

He also says that saltwater pools are softer on the skin. From past experiences… I noted that saltwater pool will also not turn your hair green! The green color happens due to the chlorine binding with copper in the water. This bond creates a film of green on lighter hair colors, that are chemically treated.

