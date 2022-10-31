HOUSTON (KIAH) — Philadelphia’s first World Series game in 13 years could very well be wet as scattered showers are expected to pass through in the evening. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Futurecast Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Weather computer models indicate scattered rain moving from southwest to northeast late Monday. It’s possible Game 3 starts without rain at Citizens Bank Park (which is an open stadium), but rain will likely be on the increase as the game progresses.

2022 World Series weather forecast in Philadelphia

The Astros and Phillies will have dry weather for Games 4 and 5 in Philadelphia.