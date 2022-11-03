Hurricane Lisa neared Belize on Wednesday, November 2, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Video posted by Twitter user @TiFFerzZz_, which they said was filmed in Belize City on Wednesday, shows heavy rainfall causing flooding. The user said that the water accumulation seen in the footage was after 10 minutes of rain.

The National Meteorological Service of Belize issued a hurricane warning for the country’s coast.

The storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall and powerful wind gusts when passing through Belize, according to the NHC.

Credit: @TiFFerzZz_ via Storyful