HOUSTON (KIAH) — A strong area of low pressure is responsible for widespread wind advisories and high wind warnings in the Central U.S. from the Canada border all the way down to Texas.
Locally, a fire weather warning is in effect for NW winds over 20 mph, relative humidity values below 20% and dry vegetation. If wildfires spark, they could spread rapidly.
The National Weather Service suggests Friday’s fire weather risk will be very similar in Southeast Texas. Of course, the wind is also stirring up A LOT of oak pollen. Wednesday’s oak count was Houston’s highest on record.
Dry weather lasts through most of our weekend here in Houston. But, as strong south winds return Sunday, so does Gulf moisture, and perhaps a couple of very spotty showers.
A more active pattern is in store next week with multiple storm-chance days. Some may be strong. We’ll be tracking it and will keep you updated on-air, and here online.