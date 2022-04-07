A fire weather warning is in effect today due to NW winds 15-25 mph, very dry air and dry vegetation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A strong area of low pressure is responsible for widespread wind advisories and high wind warnings in the Central U.S. from the Canada border all the way down to Texas.

Locally, a fire weather warning is in effect for NW winds over 20 mph, relative humidity values below 20% and dry vegetation. If wildfires spark, they could spread rapidly.

CW39 – weather advisories

The National Weather Service suggests Friday’s fire weather risk will be very similar in Southeast Texas. Of course, the wind is also stirring up A LOT of oak pollen. Wednesday’s oak count was Houston’s highest on record.

CW39 – futurecast Thursday afternoon

Dry weather lasts through most of our weekend here in Houston. But, as strong south winds return Sunday, so does Gulf moisture, and perhaps a couple of very spotty showers.

A more active pattern is in store next week with multiple storm-chance days. Some may be strong. We’ll be tracking it and will keep you updated on-air, and here online.

CW39 – forecast clouds and rain Monday

CW39 – forecast clouds and rain Tuesday

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast