HOUSTON (KIAH) – Widespread high-impact weather will be felt across a large part of the U.S. as a very strong area of low pressure heads east. Locally, in Southeast Texas, early morning showers transition to scattered thunderstorms by mid to late morning. Off-and-on storms continue through the afternoon, then a widespread line of storms arrives around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. as a cold front passes. Keep an eye on radar if you’re heading out.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased Houston’s severe risk from a level 2 to a level 3 out of 5. This means numerous severe storms are possible. Those severe storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and perhaps even tornadoes.

As is often the case, the odds you’ll actually cross paths with a tornado is low. Statistically, there is a 10% chance of a tornado forming within 25 miles of any point in the yellow zone above, which includes the Houston area mainly along and east of I-45. The tornado risk is mostly confined to the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. time frame. The late-day line of storms, which will be around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., has a lower tornado risk, but still could produce strong straight-line winds.

Aside from storm winds, a wind advisory is in effect for Houston as winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph. As seen above, many states have wind alerts, along with various other advisories and warnings. There’s even a blizzard warning in the Texas Panhandle.

Once the late-Monday cold front passes, most of the rain ends, other than a few showers overnight. Temperatures will tumble overnight with lows near 40 Tuesday morning, and highs in the 50s during the day.