HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas.

While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin happened across this sign, ironically saying “pray for rain”.

CW39 – ‘pray for rain’ sign near Columbus, TX

Despite getting a little more rain than they’d like, residents in this area interviewed on CW39 Wednesday morning were thankful for the deluge. As far as we know, there were no major flood issues, just some significant ponding of water on some roads.

CW39 estimated rain totals Wednesday morning

Amazingly, just 12 miles away from the rain bulls-eye, it was completely dry. That’s sometimes the nature of these intense downpours in this region of Texas. In this particular case, rain was constantly developing in the same area and training over this section of I-10 between Columbus and Sealy.