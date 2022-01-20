For almost all of southeast Texas, Saturday's lows will be below freezing

HOUSTON (KIAH) Afternoon highs across southeast Texas went from 80s on Wednesday to 30s and 40s on Thursday. Cold air combined with breezy northerly winds will lead to wind chill values for Houston in the 30s on Thursday, and then the teens and 20s for Friday and Saturday. Some wintry weather is possible late Thursday night through early Friday morning with the higher chances closer to the Edna-Bay City-Matagorda Bay area.

SATURDAY WEATHER IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS

For almost all of southeast Texas, Saturday’s lows will be below freezing. Make sure you bundle up if you plan to be outdoors during the early morning hours Friday and Saturday. Also remember to bring your pets in, cover your plants and revise your outdoor pipes. Next best rain chances come on Monday of next week.