HOUSTON (KIAH) — While the month of March is often associated with the return of butterflies and flowers, the spring season can also bring with it the threat of severe weather across southeast Texas.

What classifies a severe storm?

A thunderstorm is classified as “severe” by the National Weather Service when it produces damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph or hail one inch in diameter or larger. An occurrence of a tornado will also classify a thunderstorm as severe.

How do severe thunderstorms impact southeast Texas?

According to the NWS severe thunderstorms are most common in the spring, they can occur just about any time of year in southeast Texas. On average, southeast Texas experiences 50 to 60 days a year with thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms occur on about a third of those days. Severe storms can occur just about any time of day in southeast Texas, but are most common in the afternoon and evening hours.

NWS Severe weather threats:

Downbursts

A downburst is a rapidly descending current of air beneath a thunderstorm. Downburst winds are often referred to as “straight-line” winds. Severe downbursts produce wind gusts from 60 mph to more than 100 mph. The damage can be comparable to a tornado but the pattern of damage is typically different. Downburst damage is far more common in southeast Texas than tornado damage. Large Hail

Hail is formed as strong rising currents of air within a storm (updrafts) carry water droplets to a height where freezing occurs. The ice particles travel upward and downward through the storm several times, growing in size. Once they become too heavy to be supported by the storm’s updraft, they fall to the ground as hail. Hail of 3/4 inch in diameter or larger classifies “large” or damaging hail. Hail sizes are usually referred to everyday objects to make it easier to estimate hail size. Hail greater than baseball size is rare in southeast Texas but softball sized hail has been observed on occasion. Hail can damage crops and can also cause damage to automobiles and rooftops. Tornadoes

Tornadoes are another threat from severe thunderstorms. See the Tornado section for more information. Cloud-to-Ground Lightning

Severe thunderstorms can produce extremely dangerous lightning. See the Lightning section for more information. Flash Flooding

Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce flash flooding. See the Floods/Flash Floods section for more information.

What is the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH and a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING?

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is issued by the NOAA Storm Prediction Center meteorologists who are watching the weather 24/7 across the entire U.S. for weather conditions that are favorable for severe thunderstorms. A watch can cover parts of a state or several states. Watch and prepare for severe weather and stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio to know when warnings are issued.

A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING is issued by your local NOAA National Weather Service Forecast Office meteorologists who watch a designated area 24/7 for severe weather that has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings mean there is a serious threat to life and property to those in the path of the storm. ACT now to find safe shelter! A warning can cover parts of counties or several counties in the path of danger.How does a thunderstorm form?

Hazardous weather outlook

Issued by the local National Weather Service office daily at 7 AM. Usually covers a large portion of southeast Texas. Outlines the reasons for the potential for severe weather, the area that could be affected and the time that severe weather is anticipated.

More Information: What can you do to be prepared for severe weather?

Know the county that you live in and the names of nearby major cities. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS are issued on a county by county basis with the names of major cities highlighted in the warnings. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home or place of business. Some receivers are specially built to alarm any time a severe weather Watch or Warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Make sure you are aware of the best spot in your home to take shelter from severe weather. The most appropriate place is usually an interior room on the lowest floor of your home and away from windows. If you know severe weather is approaching or a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued, seek shelter immediately!! Being in a sturdy building on the lowest floor and away from windows is the only safe place in a severe thunderstorm!! Automobiles, boats, or out in the open are not safe places in severe thunderstorms.