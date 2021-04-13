Preview of Earth Day at Discovery Green

HOUSTON (CW39) – Earth Day at Discovery Green presented by Green Mountain Energy in partnership with Citizens Environmental Coalition will occur on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from noon to 5 p.m..

Earth Day Art Murals are being painted this week by 13 artists who were selected from over 100 applicants. Their work will be highlighted in the park through October.

A panel Discussion about energy, climate, and equity in Houston will be hosted this Sunday as well. This will be a virtual event and you can register online at discoverygreen.com/earthday. The discussion will go over topics including

The freeze and winter storm back in February

Electricity’s impact on the environment

How to protect vulnerable populations

Green mountain energy will be showcasing three Electric Vehicles. Volunteers will be available to answer all the questions you have about the switch to an Electric Vehicles and paring it with solar energy to keep your ride even cleaner.