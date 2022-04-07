HOUSTON (KIAH) — The heat and sunshine are rolling in! Which means poolside layouts and beach family outings are drawing near. So it’s time to remind you about the importance of sun safety.

UV levels in Houston will be very high (ranging from 8-9) through the rest of this week. For Thursday there’s a very high risk of harm from unprotected Sun exposure. Alert in effect for seven hours between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KIAH

The ultraviolet index, or UV index, is an international standard measurement of the strength of the sunburn-producing UV radiation at a particular place and time. The purpose of the UV index is to help people effectively protect themselves from UV radiation, which has health benefits in moderation but in excess causes sunburn, skin aging and skin cancer among many other health issues. Click here to check daily UV levels in Houston.

Meteorologist Star Harvey spoke with Dr. Sartor with Westlake Dermatology to help clarify ways to keep your skin protected. She covers topics such as common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen, the best types of sunscreen and additional ways to protect your skin in the sun. Here’s a look:

KIAH